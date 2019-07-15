Police say nine-year-old Zhang Zixin was deliberately drowned, after she was abducted by her family’s tenants who also took their own lives. Photo: News.wmxa.cn
Chinese police say abducted girl, 9, drowned in murder-suicide pact
- Authorities rule out child trafficking and cult conspiracy theories in death of Zhang Zixin
- Girl was taken by couple whose bodies were later discovered in lake at Ningbo, eastern China
A search had been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China
- Zhang Zixin was taken from her home on the outskirts of Hangzhou on July 4 and a search had been under way for nearly a week
- Officers say she was taken by a couple whose bodies were later discovered in a lake in Ningbo
