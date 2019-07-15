Channels

Police say nine-year-old Zhang Zixin was deliberately drowned, after she was abducted by her family’s tenants who also took their own lives. Photo: News.wmxa.cn
Society

Chinese police say abducted girl, 9, drowned in murder-suicide pact

  • Authorities rule out child trafficking and cult conspiracy theories in death of Zhang Zixin
  • Girl was taken by couple whose bodies were later discovered in lake at Ningbo, eastern China
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Published: 4:09pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:09pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Police say nine-year-old Zhang Zixin was deliberately drowned, after she was abducted by her family's tenants who also took their own lives. Photo: News.wmxa.cn
A search had been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
Society

Police confirm body of abducted girl, 9, found in waters off eastern China

  • Zhang Zixin was taken from her home on the outskirts of Hangzhou on July 4 and a search had been under way for nearly a week
  • Officers say she was taken by a couple whose bodies were later discovered in a lake in Ningbo
Topic |   Left-behind children in China
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma  

Published: 8:41pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:44pm, 14 Jul, 2019

A search had been under way for missing nine-year-old Zhang Zixin since Monday. Photo: Sohu
