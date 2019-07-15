Channels

The prospect of an actor of Chinese heritage cast to play Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios’ all-Asian superhero movie is thrilling fans. Photo: Weibo
Asian movie fans rave on speculation Marvel will cast Chinese actor as superhero Shang-Chi for big screen

  • Industry reporter tweets that studio may hire star of Chinese heritage for big role
  • Marvel eager to follow huge success of African-American hero Black Panther
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Published: 9:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Tom Holland plays the titular hero in Spider-Man: Far from Home (category IIA), directed by Jon Watts. It also stars Zendaya, Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson.
Spider-Man: Far from Home film review – Marvel takes a fun European holiday after Avengers: Endgame

  • Still mourning the death of his mentor, Iron Man, Spider-Man’s teen alter-ego Peter Parker takes a much-needed school trip to Europe
  • Unfortunately, Nick Fury has other plans for Spider-Man after the arrival of a superhero from an alternate-reality
James Mottram

James Mottram  

Published: 12:45pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:07pm, 28 Jun, 2019

