The prospect of an actor of Chinese heritage cast to play Shang-Chi in Marvel Studios’ all-Asian superhero movie is thrilling fans. Photo: Weibo
Asian movie fans rave on speculation Marvel will cast Chinese actor as superhero Shang-Chi for big screen
- Industry reporter tweets that studio may hire star of Chinese heritage for big role
- Marvel eager to follow huge success of African-American hero Black Panther
Topic | China Society
