Hygiene practices in China’s pig farms are changing in response to the African swine fever outbreak which has devastated herds. Photo: Reuters
Swine fever fight forces clean up for China’s pig farms
- From farm to market, Chinese pork industry tightens up on biosecurity
- Sales of cleaning products and disinfectants are booming
Topic | Food and agriculture
The Chinese national herd shrank in the first half of 2019 as pigs died from African swine fever and farmers decided against restocking. Photo: AFP
China’s pork output falls amid African swine fever epidemic
- Statistics bureau says 24.7 million tonnes were produced in first half of 2019, a drop of 5.5 per cent on same period last year
