The watches can send alerts and messages to parents’ mobile phones. Photo: Weibo
Society

China gives school pupils smart watches to track their location using its satellite navigation system BeiDou

  • The watches send parents their children’s real-time movements, to within 10 metres
  • It is the latest application of the country’s self-developed navigation system that aims to rival the American-developed GPS
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 5:33pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:33pm, 16 Jul, 2019

The watches can send alerts and messages to parents' mobile phones. Photo: Weibo
China sends twin BeiDou navigation satellites into space via a single carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Xichang, Sichuan province, last year. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system breaks underwater barriers, naval shipbuilder says

  • Advances in positioning system ‘could be applied to country’s stealth submarines and subsea drones’
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Published: 6:05am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:05am, 20 Jun, 2019

China sends twin BeiDou navigation satellites into space via a single carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Xichang, Sichuan province, last year. Photo: Xinhua
