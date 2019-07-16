The watches can send alerts and messages to parents’ mobile phones. Photo: Weibo
China gives school pupils smart watches to track their location using its satellite navigation system BeiDou
- The watches send parents their children’s real-time movements, to within 10 metres
- It is the latest application of the country’s self-developed navigation system that aims to rival the American-developed GPS
China sends twin BeiDou navigation satellites into space via a single carrier rocket from Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Xichang, Sichuan province, last year. Photo: Xinhua
China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system breaks underwater barriers, naval shipbuilder says
- Advances in positioning system ‘could be applied to country’s stealth submarines and subsea drones’
