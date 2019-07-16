Cancellation of a cinema release for Xu Haofeng’s “The Hidden Sword” has fans wondering about censorship of movies as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China nears. Photo: Handout
Chinese movie fans say censors are tightening their grip as The Hidden Sword falls off release schedule
- Xu Haofeng’s martial arts flick, set for cinemas this week, pulled for ‘market reasons’
- Expert says 70th anniversary of People’s Republic founding is a ‘sensitive time’
Topic | China Society
Cancellation of a cinema release for Xu Haofeng’s “The Hidden Sword” has fans wondering about censorship of movies as the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China nears. Photo: Handout
Actor Jinpa plays the title role in Pema Tseden’s latest film, Jinpa, about a truck driver who accidentally runs over a sheep.
Tibetan filmmaker Pema Tseden on self-censorship, Chinese art-house film, and his late start in movies
- As a filmmaker you learn about the subject matter you’re allowed to tackle and that which you’re not, says director, whose sixth feature, Jinpa, opened recently
- The 49-year-old says he got into filmmaking to give an accurate portrayal of the Tibetan way of life
Topic | Chinese language cinema
Actor Jinpa plays the title role in Pema Tseden’s latest film, Jinpa, about a truck driver who accidentally runs over a sheep.