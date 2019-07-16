Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Air China has flown into an internet storm after a flight attendant on long-term sick leave scolded business class passengers and had them taken away by police on arrival at Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Air China flight uproar after business class mayhem ends with seven-hour police questioning for passengers

  • National outrage sparked when high-profile traveller Li Yaling shares details of incident on social media
  • Employee on long-term sick leave disrupts flight to Beijing but airline says she is a private traveller
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 7:58pm, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:16pm, 16 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Air China has flown into an internet storm after a flight attendant on long-term sick leave scolded business class passengers and had them taken away by police on arrival at Beijing. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Passengers on the Air Canada flight treated after the plane was hit by severe turbulence and diverted to Hawaii. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

Sudden turbulence on Air Canada flight to Australia launches people up to the ceiling, leaves dozens injured

  • The flight from Vancouver to Sydney encountered un-forecast and sudden turbulence about two hours past Hawaii when the plane diverted to Honolulu
  • Passengers said anyone not wearing their seat belt or standing flew straight upwards as the plane quickly dropped
Topic |   Canada
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:31am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Passengers on the Air Canada flight treated after the plane was hit by severe turbulence and diverted to Hawaii. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.