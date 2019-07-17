A child receiving the traditional Chinese medicine treatment which uses a herbal paste and cupping techniques. The treatment, administered by a hospital in eastern China, has left dozens of children with severe skin reactions. Photo: Weibo
Traditional Chinese medicine treatment blisters children
- Seasonal cupping therapy leaves dozens of young patients with skin reactions
- Blistered, peeling and weeping skin among side effects
Topic | China Society
A child receiving the traditional Chinese medicine treatment which uses a herbal paste and cupping techniques. The treatment, administered by a hospital in eastern China, has left dozens of children with severe skin reactions. Photo: Weibo