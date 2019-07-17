A gathering of overseas talents granted permanent residency permits in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan province. Photo: Newssc.org
China relaxes immigration rules to attract and retain more highly skilled overseas talents
- Permanent residence and long visas on offer as Beijing taps entrepreneurial talents
- People of Chinese ethnicity from overseas should also find it easier to settle
Topic | China Society
