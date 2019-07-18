Channels

University students visiting the Huainan Big Data Exhibition Center in Huainan, Anhui province. It is thought that the staggering amount of data generated by its 1.4 billion population gives China a huge advantage in the global artificial intelligence competition. A new report, though, is pushing back. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Think China’s data is an unbeatable AI advantage? A new report thinks different

  • A research group report cites five elements that make data valuable for artificial intelligence technologies, and while China enjoys some advantages, it trails the US in others
Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Meng Jing

Meng Jing  

Published: 5:04am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:04am, 18 Jul, 2019

An employee works at a JD.com logistics centre in Langfang, Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
E-Commerce

JD.com adopts AI to drive growth in smaller cities and among female users amid wider e-commerce slowdown

  • The company’s investment in technology development rose 82 per cent last year to US$1.75 billion
Topic |   JD.com
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Published: 7:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:12pm, 11 Jul, 2019

