Sun Ling earns about US$120,000 a year as a contract software engineer at Google in New York. Photo: Sun Ling
Society

Google software engineer Sun Ling shares her story of upward mobility, from rural China to New York City, and social media lights up

  • Sun Ling became a cyber star in China after she responded to an online question: how can you get an education overseas education if you are dirt poor?
  • ‘I just put my story out there to show there is a possibility in your life even if you have a low starting point,’ the 29-year-old says
Topic |   Chinese overseas
Meng Jing

Published: 11:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Bill Huang in 2018. Photo: YouTube
China

How US-trained telecoms entrepreneur Bill Huang turned to China for a wireless technology America couldn’t offer

  • ‘There’s no need for a confrontation in technology because science has no borders,’ says the founder of CloudMinds
  • Huang has watched from up close as the US gradually descended from its telecoms supremacy and China caught up
Topic |   Technology
Nectar Gan

Published: 6:59am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 8:44pm, 2 Jul, 2019

