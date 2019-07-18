Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Health authorities in Liaoning province are investigating the death of a patient in Dalian after a cosmetic surgery procedure. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Chinese plastic surgery clinic under investigation after death of breast augmentation patient

  • Woman from Dalian taken to hospital after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest
  • Friend of patient said she became worried as her wait dragged on
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Published: 9:12pm, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:12pm, 18 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Health authorities in Liaoning province are investigating the death of a patient in Dalian after a cosmetic surgery procedure. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.