An investigation found numerous sellers offering to create fake celebrity porn. Photo: Alamy
China’s deepfake celebrity porn culture stirs debate about artificial intelligence use
- Newspaper’s investigation about how web forums and e-commerce platforms are allowing people to superimpose other people’s pictures on pornographic videos raises ethical questions about how the technology is used
- Some sellers are offering to superimpose female celebrities’ faces onto pornographic film actresses for less than US$1
