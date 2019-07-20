Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photos: Weibo / 163.com
Two killed, 12 missing after huge blast at gas plant in central China
- Eighteen people taken to hospital with serious injuries and rescue operation is continuing after explosion at factory in Yima, Henan province
- Windows and doors within 3km radius were shattered, state media says
Topic | Safety in China
Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photos: Weibo / 163.com
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AP
‘Huge bang, thump’: at least 21 injured in Florida after gas explosion at pizza restaurant in Plantation shopping centre
- Witnesses said the blast appeared to have come from a vacant restaurant inside the mall in Southern Florida
Topic | United States
Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AP