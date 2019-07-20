Channels

Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photos: Weibo / 163.com
Society

Two killed, 12 missing after huge blast at gas plant in central China

  • Eighteen people taken to hospital with serious injuries and rescue operation is continuing after explosion at factory in Yima, Henan province
  • Windows and doors within 3km radius were shattered, state media says
Topic |   Safety in China
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 12:29am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:29am, 20 Jul, 2019

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AP
United States & Canada

‘Huge bang, thump’: at least 21 injured in Florida after gas explosion at pizza restaurant in Plantation shopping centre

  • Witnesses said the blast appeared to have come from a vacant restaurant inside the mall in Southern Florida
Topic |   United States
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 3:09am, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:18am, 7 Jul, 2019

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Plantation, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AP
