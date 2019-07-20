Channels

The youngsters from Shanghai got a wonderful surprise when they met billionaire Li Ka-shing at an airport in Japan. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese billionaire Li Ka-shing pays for Shanghai dancers’ trip to Japan after meeting them at airport

  • Hong Kong’s richest person was ‘very pleased’ to have bumped into group of youngsters in Hokkaido, mother says on social media
  • Li has a personal fortune of US$31.7 billion and is known for his charitable acts
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Published: 2:21pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:20pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Li Ka-shing helped found Shantou University in his hometown 38 years ago. Photo: Imaginechina
Society

Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s influence threatened at Shantou University, which he helped found

  • Hong Kong’s richest man has given more than HK$10 billion to international-minded school in his hometown
  • But he was set to miss a graduation ceremony for first time in 18 years, and his son has been asked to leave the governing council
Topic |   Li Ka-shing
Karen Zhang

Karen Zhang  

Published: 7:15am, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:08pm, 28 Jun, 2019

