The youngsters from Shanghai got a wonderful surprise when they met billionaire Li Ka-shing at an airport in Japan. Photo: Weibo
Chinese billionaire Li Ka-shing pays for Shanghai dancers’ trip to Japan after meeting them at airport
- Hong Kong’s richest person was ‘very pleased’ to have bumped into group of youngsters in Hokkaido, mother says on social media
- Li has a personal fortune of US$31.7 billion and is known for his charitable acts
Topic | China Society
The youngsters from Shanghai got a wonderful surprise when they met billionaire Li Ka-shing at an airport in Japan. Photo: Weibo
Li Ka-shing helped found Shantou University in his hometown 38 years ago. Photo: Imaginechina
Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing’s influence threatened at Shantou University, which he helped found
- Hong Kong’s richest man has given more than HK$10 billion to international-minded school in his hometown
- But he was set to miss a graduation ceremony for first time in 18 years, and his son has been asked to leave the governing council
Topic | Li Ka-shing
Li Ka-shing helped found Shantou University in his hometown 38 years ago. Photo: Imaginechina