At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Death toll rises to 10 after blast at gas plant in central China
- 19 people seriously hurt and five still missing after explosion at Henan Coal Gas Group factory
- Force of blast shatters windows and doors of buildings in a 3km radius
Topic | China Society
At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photo: 163.com
Two killed, 12 missing after huge blast at gas plant in central China
- Eighteen people taken to hospital with serious injuries and rescue operation is continuing after explosion at factory in Yima, Henan province
- Windows and doors within 3km radius were shattered, state media says
Topic | Safety in China
Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photo: 163.com