At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Death toll rises to 10 after blast at gas plant in central China

  • 19 people seriously hurt and five still missing after explosion at Henan Coal Gas Group factory
  • Force of blast shatters windows and doors of buildings in a 3km radius
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:39pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:39pm, 20 Jul, 2019

At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Images obtained by local media showed smoke billowing from the Henan Coal Gas Group factory in Yima. Photo: 163.com
