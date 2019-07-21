Fifteen people have now been reported dead after Friday’s explosion at a gas factory in central China. Photo: Xinhua
China gas plant blast: death toll rises to 15 as three more bodies found
- Further 15 people remain in serious condition after explosion at factory on Friday evening
- About 270 firefighters and rescuers have completed three rounds of search and rescue, ministry says
At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Death toll rises to 10 after blast at gas plant in central China
- 19 people seriously hurt and five still missing after explosion at Henan Coal Gas Group factory
- Force of blast shatters windows and doors of buildings in a 3km radius
