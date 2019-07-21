Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Fifteen people have now been reported dead after Friday’s explosion at a gas factory in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China gas plant blast: death toll rises to 15 as three more bodies found

  • Further 15 people remain in serious condition after explosion at factory on Friday evening
  • About 270 firefighters and rescuers have completed three rounds of search and rescue, ministry says
Topic |   China Society
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 7:11pm, 21 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:11pm, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Fifteen people have now been reported dead after Friday’s explosion at a gas factory in central China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Death toll rises to 10 after blast at gas plant in central China

  • 19 people seriously hurt and five still missing after explosion at Henan Coal Gas Group factory
  • Force of blast shatters windows and doors of buildings in a 3km radius
Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 2:39pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:24pm, 20 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

At least 10 people have died following an explosion at a gas plant in central China. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.