A county’s plan to punish people for “unfilial behaviour” has prompted calls for the government to do more to support elderly people. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese county to punish ‘unfilial’ people it claims are holding back anti-poverty drive

  • Those who allow elderly parents to live in run-down homes, take control of their pensions and other income, or abuse or abandon them will be targeted
  • But social media users have accused authorities of shirking their responsibilities to a rapidly ageing society
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 8:38pm, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:47pm, 22 Jul, 2019

China is facing what experts a so-called demographic time bomb as its elderly population grows and its workforce dwindles. Photo: AFP
Politics

China says it has US$726 billion pension fund surplus

  • Beijing seeks to allay fears it does not have enough money to cover the costs of a rapidly ageing population
  • ‘Everyone should rest assured that we will be able to guarantee that basic pension funds are disbursed on time’, vice-minister says
Topic |   China Society
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 3:48pm, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:48pm, 20 Jul, 2019

China is facing what experts a so-called demographic time bomb as its elderly population grows and its workforce dwindles. Photo: AFP
