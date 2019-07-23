China is adding 3,000 kindergartens to its roster of schools where football will be encouraged among children. Photo: Xinhua
China takes football to 3,000 kindergartens and keeps its eye on goal of World Cup glory by 2050
- Teachers and school coaches are being trained by Football Association staff
- Critic of scheme says some schools are going through motions
Topic | China Society
China's defender Haiyan Wu celebrates after playing Spain in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Photo: AFP
Alibaba invests US$145 million in Chinese women’s football after Fifa Women’s World Cup showing
- Promise of 1 billion yuan over the next decade to make game more accessible
- Move backed by charitable foundations of Jack Ma and Joe Tsai is welcomed by CFA
Topic | Alibaba
