China is adding 3,000 kindergartens to its roster of schools where football will be encouraged among children. Photo: Xinhua
Society

China takes football to 3,000 kindergartens and keeps its eye on goal of World Cup glory by 2050

  • Teachers and school coaches are being trained by Football Association staff
  • Critic of scheme says some schools are going through motions
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Published: 6:45pm, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:51pm, 23 Jul, 2019

China's defender Haiyan Wu celebrates after playing Spain in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Photo: AFP
China

Alibaba invests US$145 million in Chinese women’s football after Fifa Women’s World Cup showing

  • Promise of 1 billion yuan over the next decade to make game more accessible
  • Move backed by charitable foundations of Jack Ma and Joe Tsai is welcomed by CFA
Topic |   Alibaba
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 6:06pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:07pm, 7 Jul, 2019

