A rescue effort involving 800 people is under way in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, after a landslide on Tuesday night. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese rescue teams hunt for survivors after landslide kills 11 people in Guizhou
- Recovery operation in Pingdi village battles rain and threat of more rocks and mud
- Authorities look for 34 villagers while eight visitors are feared missing
