A rescue effort involving 800 people is under way in Shuicheng county, Guizhou province, after a landslide on Tuesday night. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Chinese rescue teams hunt for survivors after landslide kills 11 people in Guizhou

  • Recovery operation in Pingdi village battles rain and threat of more rocks and mud
  • Authorities look for 34 villagers while eight visitors are feared missing
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 5:14pm, 24 Jul, 2019

