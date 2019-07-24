Channels

A doctor in north Shanxi province has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations he failed to properly attend to a dying woman. Photo: Pearvideo.com
Society

Chinese doctor accused of posing for photographs while woman fought for her life is suspended

  • Relatives of 84-year-old, who died less than a day after being admitted to intensive care, say staff ignored their pleas for help
  • Health authority says it has ‘zero tolerance’ for unethical behaviour and will investigate
Topic |   China Society
Sue Ng

Updated: 5:36pm, 24 Jul, 2019

A hospital in Qingdao, northeast China, is investigating after a doctor’s wife boasted online of gifts he received from patients and preferential treatment for family members. Photo: Handout
Society

Wife’s bragging gets Chinese doctor suspended from duty

  • Gifts from patients, special treatment for family members and unnecessary tests documented on social media leads to investigation
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Updated: 10:17pm, 3 Jul, 2019

