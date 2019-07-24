A doctor in north Shanxi province has been suspended pending an investigation into allegations he failed to properly attend to a dying woman. Photo: Pearvideo.com
Chinese doctor accused of posing for photographs while woman fought for her life is suspended
- Relatives of 84-year-old, who died less than a day after being admitted to intensive care, say staff ignored their pleas for help
- Health authority says it has ‘zero tolerance’ for unethical behaviour and will investigate
A hospital in Qingdao, northeast China, is investigating after a doctor’s wife boasted online of gifts he received from patients and preferential treatment for family members. Photo: Handout
Wife’s bragging gets Chinese doctor suspended from duty
- Gifts from patients, special treatment for family members and unnecessary tests documented on social media leads to investigation
