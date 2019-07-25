Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department
JD.com founder Richard Liu is exonerated of rape claim by newly released evidence, his lawyers say
- Written police report and surveillance video ‘support US prosecutors’ decision not to file charges’ over rape accusation by Chinese student
- The Chinese billionaire was arrested in August and learned in December that he would not face charges
Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department