Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department
Society

JD.com founder Richard Liu is exonerated of rape claim by newly released evidence, his lawyers say

  • Written police report and surveillance video ‘support US prosecutors’ decision not to file charges’ over rape accusation by Chinese student
  • The Chinese billionaire was arrested in August and learned in December that he would not face charges
Topic |   JD.com
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 12:19am, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.