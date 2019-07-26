Channels

Dietary guidelines in China suggest no limit for chilli consumption. Photo: Handout
Society

Uproar in China after study suggests eating chilli is linked to dementia

  • Sample of Chinese people aged over 55 who ate at least 50 grams of chilli a day had a higher risk of memory loss
  • Research generates a storm on social media platform Weibo, with over 300 million views
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 2:36pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Dietary guidelines in China suggest no limit for chilli consumption. Photo: Handout
Researchers were not surprised that leading a healthier life decreases the chance of dementia, but were stunned by the magnitude of the effect. Photo: Alamy
Health & Wellness

How to lower dementia risk: five things to do, from ditching red meat to reading and playing chess

  • New research has found that people can lower their risk of dementia by up to 60 per cent by making improvements in five areas of their lives
  • Even making one better choice in the five areas – diet, exercise, smoking, alcohol consumption and cognitive stimulation – can make a big difference
Topic |   Health and wellness
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 2:57am, 17 Jul, 2019

Researchers were not surprised that leading a healthier life decreases the chance of dementia, but were stunned by the magnitude of the effect. Photo: Alamy
