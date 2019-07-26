Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Li Yanxia put her fortune to work and adopted 118 children, but she has been jailed in Hebei for fraud and extorting money from business rivals. Photo: 163.com
Society

Chinese millionaire ‘Love Mother’ who adopted 118 children is sent to prison for fraud and extortion

  • Court in Hebei hears how philanthropist squeezed business rival by sending children from her orphanage – some of who were disabled – to shut down construction site
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 6:31pm, 26 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Li Yanxia put her fortune to work and adopted 118 children, but she has been jailed in Hebei for fraud and extorting money from business rivals. Photo: 163.com
READ FULL ARTICLE
The couple were granted a flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after the husband died. Photo: Handout
Law and Crime

Woman who waited six years for government flat in Hong Kong hid husband’s death from Housing Authority

  • Shirley Li, 62, given suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud at Kwun Tong Court
  • The couple were granted flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after Ng Chi-lun had died
Topic |   Hong Kong housing
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 8:31pm, 4 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The couple were granted a flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after the husband died. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.