Li Yanxia put her fortune to work and adopted 118 children, but she has been jailed in Hebei for fraud and extorting money from business rivals. Photo: 163.com
Chinese millionaire ‘Love Mother’ who adopted 118 children is sent to prison for fraud and extortion
- Court in Hebei hears how philanthropist squeezed business rival by sending children from her orphanage – some of who were disabled – to shut down construction site
Topic | China Society
Li Yanxia put her fortune to work and adopted 118 children, but she has been jailed in Hebei for fraud and extorting money from business rivals. Photo: 163.com
The couple were granted a flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after the husband died. Photo: Handout
Woman who waited six years for government flat in Hong Kong hid husband’s death from Housing Authority
- Shirley Li, 62, given suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud at Kwun Tong Court
- The couple were granted flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after Ng Chi-lun had died
Topic | Hong Kong housing
The couple were granted a flat in Hon Pak House in Wan Hon Estate in May 2018, four months after the husband died. Photo: Handout