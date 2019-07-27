Channels

Some Chinese students say they get a raw deal compared to their foreign counterparts. Photo: Alamy
Chinese students upset by ‘preferential treatment’ universities give to foreigners

  • Locals say they are being treated like second-class citizens on matters like accommodation and even the way they are assessed
  • China welcomed more than 490,000 overseas students last year, mostly from developing nations
Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui  

Updated: 2:00pm, 27 Jul, 2019

Shandong University, in the city of Jinan, said the programme aimed to encourage students to “learn culturally and academically” from each other. Photo: Shutterstock
Shandong University sorry for ‘buddy programme’ to match foreign students with locals

  • It says it will carry out a thorough review after an online uproar over programme to pair foreigners with members of the opposite sex
  • Notice circulating on social media shows 47 students from abroad took part and were each matched with three Chinese, most of them female
Topic |   China Society
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:04pm, 13 Jul, 2019

