Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
Society

Gay Chinese find a place to be themselves on ‘Rainbow Cruise’ to Vietnam

  • Workshops, talks and advice on LGBT issues are on offer during five-day return journey from Shenzhen to Da Nang
  • With more than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families on board the ship, it’s also a place for some to come out
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 11:00am, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
READ FULL ARTICLE
The Post interviewed a gay man in Stanley Prison, who received a sentence harsher than the one he would have been given for committing an equivalent heterosexual offence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Law and Crime

Gay man given harsher jail sentence because of sexuality demands Carrie Lam intervention, as activists decry Hong Kong government for ‘dragging its feet’ over LGBT rights

  • Man convicted of having sex with underage boys says ‘I deserve jail’, but only on same basis as equivalent heterosexual cases
  • Activists and academics accuse administration of failing the gay and lesbian community by delays in reforming ‘unfair’ laws
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Chris Lau

Chris Lau  

Updated: 1:23pm, 22 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Post interviewed a gay man in Stanley Prison, who received a sentence harsher than the one he would have been given for committing an equivalent heterosexual offence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.