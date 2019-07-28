More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
Gay Chinese find a place to be themselves on ‘Rainbow Cruise’ to Vietnam
- Workshops, talks and advice on LGBT issues are on offer during five-day return journey from Shenzhen to Da Nang
- With more than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families on board the ship, it’s also a place for some to come out
The Post interviewed a gay man in Stanley Prison, who received a sentence harsher than the one he would have been given for committing an equivalent heterosexual offence. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Gay man given harsher jail sentence because of sexuality demands Carrie Lam intervention, as activists decry Hong Kong government for ‘dragging its feet’ over LGBT rights
- Man convicted of having sex with underage boys says ‘I deserve jail’, but only on same basis as equivalent heterosexual cases
- Activists and academics accuse administration of failing the gay and lesbian community by delays in reforming ‘unfair’ laws
