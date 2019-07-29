Chinese academics are calling for better protection for children against sexual predators. Photo: Shutterstock
China ‘must do more’ to protect its children from sex offenders
- Academics call for new legislation and a coordinated, nationwide effort to monitor and control known perpetrators of crimes against minors
- Better education and more support also needed to encourage victims and their parents to report offences
Wang Zhenhua, the former chairman of Future Land Development, has been formally charged by prosecutors in Shanghai. Photo: Toutiao
Chinese tycoon Wang Zhenhua formally charged with child sexual abuse
- State broadcaster shows 57-year-old former chairman of Future Land Development behind bars in Shanghai detention centre
- 49-year-old woman, identified only as Zhou and accused of procuring girls, is charged with same offence
