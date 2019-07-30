Staff at Sichuan Radio and Television were blamed for an ‘inappropriate scene’ on a Saturday evening news item about sex workers at a massage parlour in Chengdu. Photo: SCMP
Chinese broadcaster apologises for male nudity in news report about Sichuan massage parlour workers
- Evening news item showed naked man with woman at Chengdu massage parlour
- ‘Carelessness, negligence and lack of responsibility’ blamed for airing of scene
Topic | China Society
Staff at Sichuan Radio and Television were blamed for an ‘inappropriate scene’ on a Saturday evening news item about sex workers at a massage parlour in Chengdu. Photo: SCMP