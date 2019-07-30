Channels

JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong is suing a Chinese blogger for defamation in relation to her comments about a rape accusation in the US. Photo: AP
Society

Chinese tech titan Richard Liu sues blogger for defamation

  • Details of lawsuit shared by unnamed woman to her internet followers
  • Billionaire founder of JD.com seeks damages for ‘mental harm’ and ‘economic losses’ over claims relating to US rape case
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 11:30pm, 30 Jul, 2019

JD.com founder Richard Liu Qiangdong is suing a Chinese blogger for defamation in relation to her comments about a rape accusation in the US. Photo: AP
Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department
Society

JD.com founder Richard Liu is exonerated of rape claim by newly released evidence, his lawyer says

  • The young woman told Liu’s lawyer she preferred to settle the matter with a cash payment and an apology from the billionaire, police records reveal
  • Written police report and surveillance video ‘support US prosecutors’ decision not to file charges’ over accusation by Chinese student, Liu’s lawyer says
Topic |   JD.com
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:24am, 27 Jul, 2019

Footage from a surveillance camera shows Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao walking arm-in-arm as they enter her apartment building. Photo: Minneapolis Police Department
