The statue of Lady Justice in the British Columbia Supreme Court complex in Vancouver. The court recently ruled in favour of four Indo-Canadian sisters who were each originally left just 1.7 per cent of their parents’ C$9 million estate. Photo: Alamy
Society

Asian values are no excuse for disinheriting daughters, Canadian court rules, as Vancouver sisters win multimillion-dollar case

  • A British Columbia law, unique in Canada, forces parents’ wills to fairly provide for all non-dependent adult children, regardless of cultural bias towards sons
  • The rules are highlighted by a recent victory for four sisters, who were each originally left with just 1.7 per cent of their parents’ US$6.8 million estate
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 5:21am, 31 Jul, 2019

The statue of Lady Justice in the British Columbia Supreme Court complex in Vancouver. The court recently ruled in favour of four Indo-Canadian sisters who were each originally left just 1.7 per cent of their parents' C$9 million estate. Photo: Alamy
Billionaire NPC member Zheng Jianjiang, and the home that once stood on a Vancouver lot owned by his wife, He Yiju. The home was hit with a C$249,313 (US$190,000) vacancy tax bill. Photos: Xinhua/BC Supreme Court affidavit via SEAL Consulting
Money & Wealth

Vancouver fights back in tax battle over US$20 million property linked to Chinese billionaire NPC member Zheng Jianjiang

  • Enforcement of a US$190,000 vacancy tax bill on a home owned by the wife of air-conditioning tycoon Zheng Jianjiang is ‘reasonable and correct’, the city says
  • The home, since demolished, was uninhabitable and filled with ‘large amounts of human/animal faeces’, says the owner’s lawsuit against the tax bill
Topic |   Vancouver
Ian Young

Ian Young  

Updated: 11:12pm, 24 Jul, 2019

Billionaire NPC member Zheng Jianjiang, and the home that once stood on a Vancouver lot owned by his wife, He Yiju. The home was hit with a C$249,313 (US$190,000) vacancy tax bill. Photos: Xinhua/BC Supreme Court affidavit via SEAL Consulting
