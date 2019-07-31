Swimmers were overwhelmed by a large wave at the tsunami pool. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tourists injured after ‘tsunami pool’ malfunctions at water park
- Scores of swimmers at theme park near North Korean border were injured by a sudden tidal wave that operators say was caused by damaged electronic equipment
- Some of the 44 people injured suffered fractured ribs after problem with wave-generating machinery caused accident
Topic | China Society
Swimmers were overwhelmed by a large wave at the tsunami pool. Photo: Weibo