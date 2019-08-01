Television drama Premier Zhou Enlai fits the patriotic bill on the run-up to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Weibo
No period dramas or pop idols: Chinese censors say patriotic shows must mark 70th anniversary of People’s Republic
- Broadcasters told content in August must be ‘appropriate for the whole environment’
- Sina TV survey of 783,000 people shows 39 per cent of viewers unhappy with restrictions
Topic | China Society
Television drama Premier Zhou Enlai fits the patriotic bill on the run-up to the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: Weibo