Surveillance camera footage shows a man attacking a young woman as she waits alone for a bus early on Tuesday in the city of Changsha, Hunan. Photo: Weibo
Man arrested over stabbing of young woman at bus stop in central China
- Surveillance footage of incident shows man in white T-shirt attacking victim as she waits alone for transport in Changsha, Hunan around 1am on Tuesday
- Police allege suspect was carrying a fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack
Hong Kong film star and stab victim Simon Yam waves to well-wishers on Wednesday as he leaves hospital. Photo: Handout
Stabbed actor Simon Yam Tat-wah discharged from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital after shock attack in Zhongshan
- Film star released from city hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds suffered at promotional event in mainland China
- Yam says he hopes to resume filming soon despite abdominal and hand injuries
