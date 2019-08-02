Channels

SCMP
Surveillance camera footage shows a man attacking a young woman as she waits alone for a bus early on Tuesday in the city of Changsha, Hunan. Photo: Weibo
Society

Man arrested over stabbing of young woman at bus stop in central China

  • Surveillance footage of incident shows man in white T-shirt attacking victim as she waits alone for transport in Changsha, Hunan around 1am on Tuesday
  • Police allege suspect was carrying a fruit knife believed to have been used in the attack
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 5:00pm, 2 Aug, 2019

Hong Kong film star and stab victim Simon Yam waves to well-wishers on Wednesday as he leaves hospital. Photo: Handout
Society

Stabbed actor Simon Yam Tat-wah discharged from Hong Kong Adventist Hospital after shock attack in Zhongshan

  • Film star released from city hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds suffered at promotional event in mainland China
  • Yam says he hopes to resume filming soon despite abdominal and hand injuries
Topic |   Asian cinema
Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung  

Updated: 10:45pm, 24 Jul, 2019

