A barista makes coffee at Wisdom Tree’s flagship store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Handout
Why cafe culture can brew up opportunities for Chinese workers with learning disabilities
- Supporters of sheltered employment schemes say businesses and government have big role to play as coffee shop training format catches on
- One company owner calls for more self-reliance to strengthen commercial culture
Topic | China Society
A barista makes coffee at Wisdom Tree’s flagship store in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province. Photo: Handout