Wu Chen (far left) and Cai Rui (right) are raising their young family together in China. Photo: Cai Rui
A boy, a girl and two mothers: how a trailblazing Chinese lesbian couple are creating a family
- Cai Rui and Wu Chen are the proud parents of twins but they had to go abroad for the IVF treatment they needed to bring the children into the world
Topic | China Society
More than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families joined the cruise from Shenzhen to Da Nang and back. Photo: PFLAG China
Gay Chinese find a place to be themselves on ‘Rainbow Cruise’ to Vietnam
- Workshops, talks and advice on LGBT issues are on offer during five-day return journey from Shenzhen to Da Nang
- With more than 1,000 gay Chinese and their families on board the ship, it’s also a place for some to come out
