A new movie based on the Ne Zha legend is a hit with Chinese cinema-goers. Photo: Weibo
Society

Chinese animated legend Nezha makes box office history, roaring past The Lion King

  • Movie earns US$288 million in 10 days with its plot focus on free will
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 6:45pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
Entertainment

Monkey King, move over: Nezha, teen hero of Chinese mythology, gets a Gen Z spin in return to the big screen

  • Tale of a legendary anti-authority figure officially opens in cinemas across China on Friday, and his fight now is against prejudice and social exclusion
  • The first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format, it took three years and 20 special effects studios to complete
Topic |   Chinese language cinema
Oasis Li

Oasis Li  

Updated: 7:59pm, 26 Jul, 2019

Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
