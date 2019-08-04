A new movie based on the Ne Zha legend is a hit with Chinese cinema-goers. Photo: Weibo
Chinese animated legend Nezha makes box office history, roaring past The Lion King
- Movie earns US$288 million in 10 days with its plot focus on free will
Chinese animation Nezha returns to the silver screen after 40 years.
Monkey King, move over: Nezha, teen hero of Chinese mythology, gets a Gen Z spin in return to the big screen
- Tale of a legendary anti-authority figure officially opens in cinemas across China on Friday, and his fight now is against prejudice and social exclusion
- The first Chinese 3D animated film in the IMAX format, it took three years and 20 special effects studios to complete
