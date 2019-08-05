Online sellers in China claim to be offering genuine recipes from some of the country’s most popular bubble tea chains. Photo: Shutterstock
All the bubble tea recipes in China turn up online, but will brands bite back?
- Sellers claim to be offering genuine guides from bestselling Chinese chains
- Some lovers of the milky, sugar-filled drinks are tempted, while others are sceptical
Topic | China Society
The global boba tea market is projected to reach US$3,214 million by 2023. Such is its popularity that adventurous chefs have begun using it to make food dishes. The newly opened pizzeria, MyPizzaLab in Malaysia serves ‘highly experimental’ boba pizza without traditional toppings. Photo: Instagram
Delicious or disgusting? Boba craze spills over from bubble tea to pizza, ramen, hotpot and sushi
Whether you’re in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia or Hong Kong, we guarantee there’s a chef making some unexpected dish with boba
Topic | Food and Drinks
