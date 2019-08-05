Channels

The controversial map appeared for 19 seconds in an episode of Go Go Squid! aired on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Society

Hit Chinese TV show Go Go Squid! investigated for showing map without Taiwan and Hainan

  • Ministry of Natural Resources says it will look into broadcast of ‘problematic’ map seen in an episode about a video game tournament last week
  • It comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 8:30pm, 5 Aug, 2019

The controversial map appeared for 19 seconds in an episode of Go Go Squid! aired on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Chinese actor Li Xian in Go Go Squid!, a hit summer Chinese television series. Photo: iQiyi
Entertainment

Who is Li Xian, rising star of China’s Go Go Squid! hit television show?

  • Despite not being the show’s biggest name, 27-year-old Li was the one fans were screaming for after the TV series Go Go Squid! ended last week
  • He broke into show business in 2011, but had garnered little public attention until his role as leader of a group of online video gamers in the series
Topic |   Streaming video and TV
Elaine Yau

Elaine Yau  

Updated: 6:30pm, 4 Aug, 2019

Chinese actor Li Xian in Go Go Squid!, a hit summer Chinese television series. Photo: iQiyi
