The controversial map appeared for 19 seconds in an episode of Go Go Squid! aired on Wednesday. Photo: Weibo
Hit Chinese TV show Go Go Squid! investigated for showing map without Taiwan and Hainan
- Ministry of Natural Resources says it will look into broadcast of ‘problematic’ map seen in an episode about a video game tournament last week
- It comes amid escalating tensions between Beijing and the self-ruled island
Topic | China Society
