Paris Heartbeat, the winning design by Cai Zeyu and Li Sibei. Photo: GoArchitect
Chinese architects win international contest to redesign Notre Dame’s roof and spire after devastating fire
- While proposals are unlikely to see the light of day, US architecture publisher that ran competition hopes it will prompt French to rethink decision to rebuild Parisian landmark exactly as it was before
- Winning design features kaleidoscopic mirrors on roof and spire, which would have floating tip powered by magnetic levitation
Topic | China Society
Paris Heartbeat, the winning design by Cai Zeyu and Li Sibei. Photo: GoArchitect