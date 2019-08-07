Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Paris Heartbeat, the winning design by Cai Zeyu and Li Sibei. Photo: GoArchitect
Society

Chinese architects win international contest to redesign Notre Dame’s roof and spire after devastating fire

  • While proposals are unlikely to see the light of day, US architecture publisher that ran competition hopes it will prompt French to rethink decision to rebuild Parisian landmark exactly as it was before
  • Winning design features kaleidoscopic mirrors on roof and spire, which would have floating tip powered by magnetic levitation
Topic |   China Society
Ann Cao

Ann Cao  

Updated: 7:39pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Paris Heartbeat, the winning design by Cai Zeyu and Li Sibei. Photo: GoArchitect
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.