Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The offending notice in the window of branch of Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea. Photo: Weibo
Society

Taiwan bubble tea chains face backlash in mainland China after Hong Kong franchises ‘express support for protesters’

  • Angry social media users call for boycott of Yifang Fruit Tea and CoCo after franchises urged Hongkongers to ‘add oil’ amid wave of protests
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 10:15pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

The offending notice in the window of branch of Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says ending violence in Hong Kong is a “top priority” for the city. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China’s envoys try to rally Europe to Beijing’s side on Hong Kong protests

  • Ambassadors to Britain, the Netherlands and Spain call for condemnation of violence in the city
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says ending violence in Hong Kong is a “top priority” for the city. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.