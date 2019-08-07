The offending notice in the window of branch of Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea. Photo: Weibo
Taiwan bubble tea chains face backlash in mainland China after Hong Kong franchises ‘express support for protesters’
- Angry social media users call for boycott of Yifang Fruit Tea and CoCo after franchises urged Hongkongers to ‘add oil’ amid wave of protests
Topic | China Society
Chinese Ambassador to Britain Liu Xiaoming says ending violence in Hong Kong is a “top priority” for the city. Photo: Xinhua
China’s envoys try to rally Europe to Beijing’s side on Hong Kong protests
- Ambassadors to Britain, the Netherlands and Spain call for condemnation of violence in the city
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
