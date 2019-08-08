An arrangement of oxycodone-paracetamol pills in New York in August 2017. Photo: AP
China restricts opioid oxycodone with tighter painkiller rules in battle against addiction
- Drug is one of the heavy-duty painkillers blamed for deadly opioid crisis in the US
- Under new rules, oxycodone will be classified as a psychotropic drug in some formulations and require more approvals to produce or prescribe
Topic | Fentanyl and other opioids
An arrangement of oxycodone-paracetamol pills in New York in August 2017. Photo: AP
Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin, has a central role in the US opioid crisis. Photo: TNS
China hits back at Donald Trump’s fentanyl claim, saying US ‘only has itself to blame’ for opioid crisis
- State media says Beijing ‘has made unprecedented efforts’ to address the problem and the number of trafficking cases to the US is ‘very small’
- It comes after Trump accused China of failing to stop the sale of the synthetic painkiller to America
Topic | US-China trade war
Fentanyl, an opioid painkiller 50 times more potent than heroin, has a central role in the US opioid crisis. Photo: TNS