Cracks are left in the road in Taichung City, in western Taiwan, by Thursday’s earthquake. Photo: Handout
Taiwan rattled by magnitude-6.0 earthquake off northeastern coast
- Quake near northeastern county of Yilan shakes buildings in Taipei
- Power cut for thousands of buildings and rail travel disrupted
Topic | Taiwan
A powerful earthquake struck Indonesia’s Sumatra island. Photo: Alamy
Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Sumatra, Java islands
- Strong tremors were felt in capital Jakarta, prompting people to run out of office buildings
- The disaster mitigation agency said that residents near coastlines should immediately evacuate to higher ground
Topic | Indonesia
