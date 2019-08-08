The officer faced intense criticism for aiming a gun directly at protesters. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong policeman filmed aiming gun at protesters hailed as a hero by Chinese state media
- The officer’s actions last month were widely criticised, but as mainland outlets ramp up their rhetoric against the protests he has been singled out for praise
- Police defended his actions, saying he had been surrounded by demonstrators and had lost his helmet
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The Yuen Long mob had primarily targeted people returning from a protest, but attacked citizens indiscriminately. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Hong Kong police ‘under investigation’ by corruption watchdog over failure to protect public during Yuen Long attacks
- Independent Commission Against Corruption has set up dedicated group to handle probe
- ICAC officers have been collecting security camera footage from businesses in the town
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
