Students and alumni from China’s prestigious Nanjing University have released the results of a survey into sexual harassment on campus. Photo: Shutterstock
Society

Sexual harassment at China’s elite Nanjing University in survey spotlight

  • Three-quarters of respondents aware of on-campus incidents and 23 per cent who experienced abuse claim teachers were perpetrators
Topic |   China Society
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen  

Updated: 8:09pm, 8 Aug, 2019

Pedestrians look at the Shanghai skyline on July 19. International talent, including international students, have become a key ingredient for China’s high-quality growth. Photo: Reuters
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

Wang Huiyao

Chinese universities need to attract more foreign students, but not by treating them differently

  • China has a talent-deficit problem that, if unsolved, will constrain its ability to innovate and further develop. It should take several steps to meet the challenge, starting with removing the wall between local and international students
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao  

Updated: 1:12pm, 6 Aug, 2019

