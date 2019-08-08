Chinese tourists outside the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters
Thailand considers plan to give Chinese tourists visa-free entry to help boost visitor numbers
- Pilot scheme would allow Chinese and Indian citizens to stay for up 14 days without having to apply for a visa on arrival
- Current trial measure that waives US$65 fee is credited with helping to boost visitor numbers, but the rate of arrivals has slowed this year
Topic | China Society
Chinese tourists outside the Temple of the Emerald Buddha in Bangkok. Photo: Reuters