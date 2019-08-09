Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Ships return to harbour at Zhoushan in Zhejiang province as authorities warn of super typhoon Lekima’s approach. Photo: Xinhua
Society

Eastern China on red alert as super typhoon Lekima approaches mainland

  • Weather bureau says Lekima is strongest typhoon since 2014
  • Authorities batten down hatches with travel restrictions and preparations for heavy rain
Topic |   Weather
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:52pm, 9 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ships return to harbour at Zhoushan in Zhejiang province as authorities warn of super typhoon Lekima’s approach. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cracks are left in the road in Taichung City, in western Taiwan, by Thursday’s earthquake. Photo: Handout
Society

Taiwan rattled by magnitude-6.0 earthquake off northeastern coast

  • Quake near northeastern county of Yilan shakes buildings in Taipei
  • Power cut for thousands of buildings and rail travel disrupted
Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 12:19pm, 8 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cracks are left in the road in Taichung City, in western Taiwan, by Thursday’s earthquake. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.