Ships return to harbour at Zhoushan in Zhejiang province as authorities warn of super typhoon Lekima’s approach. Photo: Xinhua
Eastern China on red alert as super typhoon Lekima approaches mainland
- Weather bureau says Lekima is strongest typhoon since 2014
- Authorities batten down hatches with travel restrictions and preparations for heavy rain
Cracks are left in the road in Taichung City, in western Taiwan, by Thursday’s earthquake. Photo: Handout
Taiwan rattled by magnitude-6.0 earthquake off northeastern coast
- Quake near northeastern county of Yilan shakes buildings in Taipei
- Power cut for thousands of buildings and rail travel disrupted
