Same-sex couples can now apply for guardianship rights. Photo: Reuters
Gay couple in Beijing become first to take advantage of new legal rights
- Couple were married overseas, but because this is not legally recognised in China the step is seen as the closest thing to a marriage certificate
- Becoming each other’s guardian helps protect property rights and allows them to authorise medical treatment
Wu Chen (far left) and Cai Rui (right) are raising their young family together in China. Photo: Cai Rui
A boy, a girl and two mothers: how a trailblazing Chinese lesbian couple are creating a family
- Cai Rui and Wu Chen are the proud parents of twins but they had to go abroad for the IVF treatment they needed to bring the children into the world
