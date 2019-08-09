Channels

Same-sex couples can now apply for guardianship rights. Photo: Reuters
Society

Gay couple in Beijing become first to take advantage of new legal rights

  • Couple were married overseas, but because this is not legally recognised in China the step is seen as the closest thing to a marriage certificate
  • Becoming each other’s guardian helps protect property rights and allows them to authorise medical treatment
Topic |   China Society
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo  

Updated: 7:20pm, 9 Aug, 2019

Same-sex couples can now apply for guardianship rights. Photo: Reuters
Wu Chen (far left) and Cai Rui (right) are raising their young family together in China. Photo: Cai Rui
Society

A boy, a girl and two mothers: how a trailblazing Chinese lesbian couple are creating a family

  • Cai Rui and Wu Chen are the proud parents of twins but they had to go abroad for the IVF treatment they needed to bring the children into the world
Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan

Alice Yan  

Updated: 10:39pm, 3 Aug, 2019

Wu Chen (far left) and Cai Rui (right) are raising their young family together in China. Photo: Cai Rui
