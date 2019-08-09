Pickles made from mustard tuber are a popular condiment on mainland China. Photo: Weibo
Taiwanese financial expert mocked for saying many mainland Chinese ‘can’t afford pickles’
- Huang Shih-tsung said on television that the economy must be in trouble because shares in a well-known producer of the condiment were down
- Social media users posted pictures of costly items like seafood since ‘pickles are too expensive for every day, so we have to have other food now and then’
China’s consumer inflation remained high in July, due in large part due to the cost of pork, with the African swine fever crisis ravaging the pig population in the world’s biggest consumer of pork. Photo: AFP
US trade war drives China’s producer prices into deflation, as pork prices send consumer inflation higher
- Producer price index (PPI) fell back into negative territory at minus 0.3 per cent in July compared to a year earlier, down from the flat reading in June
- Consumer price index (CPI) rose to 2.8 per cent in July, the highest reading since February 2018, largely due to rising pork prices
