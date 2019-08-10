Huge waves beat against the sea shore as Typhoon Lekima approaches Shitang in the southeast of Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
At least 13 dead after Super Typhoon Lekima brings chaos to east coast of China
- Sixteen missing and more than 750,000 people displaced after storm makes landfall in Zhejiang province and heads north towards Shanghai
- Thousands of flights grounded and high-speed rail and metro services disrupted amid wind speeds of up to 187 kilometres per hour
Topic | Weather
