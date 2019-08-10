Channels

Huge waves beat against the sea shore as Typhoon Lekima approaches Shitang in the southeast of Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
Society

At least 13 dead after Super Typhoon Lekima brings chaos to east coast of China

  • Sixteen missing and more than 750,000 people displaced after storm makes landfall in Zhejiang province and heads north towards Shanghai
  • Thousands of flights grounded and high-speed rail and metro services disrupted amid wind speeds of up to 187 kilometres per hour
Topic |   Weather
SCMP

SCMP Reporter  

Agencies  

Updated: 3:52pm, 10 Aug, 2019

Huge waves beat against the sea shore as Typhoon Lekima approaches Shitang in the southeast of Zhejiang province. Photo: Xinhua
