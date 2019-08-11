Policemen helping people stranded by floods in Zhoushan City, a part of China’s Zhejiang Province, on Saturday. Typhoon Lekima, the ninth of the year, made landfall in Wenling City. Photo: Xinhua
At least 22 dead, 10 missing as Typhoon Lekima ravages eastern China
- More than 1 million people in Shanghai and neighbouring Zhejiang province were evacuated and more than 3,000 homes were damaged
- National Meteorological Center says Lekima has weakened to a strong tropical storm
Topic | Extreme weather
Ships return to harbour at Zhoushan in Zhejiang province as authorities warn of super typhoon Lekima’s approach. Photo: Xinhua
Eastern China on red alert as super typhoon Lekima approaches
- Weather bureau says Lekima is strongest typhoon since 2014
- Authorities batten down hatches with travel restrictions and preparations for heavy rain
Topic | Weather
