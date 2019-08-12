Dozens of trucks line a street next to the entrance of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in Shenzhen on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Chinese armed police truck convoy rolls into city near Hong Kong
- State media says presence part of preparations for major drill but one analyst says it’s a ‘psychological warfare tactic’
Riot police run towards anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po during another day of clashes on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Beijing warns of ‘signs of terrorism’ in violent unrest in Hong Kong
- China’s top policy office on the city reiterates support for police, saying a ‘critical moment’ has been reached
- Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also vows to crack down on violent crime with ‘iron fist’
