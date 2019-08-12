Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Dozens of trucks line a street next to the entrance of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in Shenzhen on Monday. Photo: SCMP
Society

Chinese armed police truck convoy rolls into city near Hong Kong

  • State media says presence part of preparations for major drill but one analyst says it’s a ‘psychological warfare tactic’
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang  

Updated: 7:48pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Dozens of trucks line a street next to the entrance of the Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre in Shenzhen on Monday. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police run towards anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po during another day of clashes on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
Politics

Beijing warns of ‘signs of terrorism’ in violent unrest in Hong Kong

  • China’s top policy office on the city reiterates support for police, saying a ‘critical moment’ has been reached
  • Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office also vows to crack down on violent crime with ‘iron fist’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 6:15pm, 12 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police run towards anti-government protesters in Sham Shui Po during another day of clashes on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.